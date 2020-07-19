Shambhala Music Festival has been postponed to 2021. File photo

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Organizers of the Shambhala Music Festival (SMF) in Salmo have put the event on hold due to allegations of sexual assault.

A woman reported a sexual assault by UK performer Billy Kenny to SMF three years ago before going public on social media last week.

Three separate allegations involving Kenny soon followed and were shared on Twitter, condemning Shambhala for including Kenny in the line up despite the alleged assaults.

In response, on July 13, SMF removed Kenny from the July 23-25 online show, however, four days later, as outrage grew on social media, organizers announced they decided to postpone the festival to review their policy and offer an apology.

“In light of allegations against past and present artists on our performance roster, we recognize that forms of sexual assault exist in our society and we take accountability for the role festivals play in this,” read Shambhala’s Twitter release.

“The industry needs to change, we need to change.”

The festival, which has been running since 1998, has been a popular annual pilgrimage and unique cultural experience for electronic dance music (EDM) fans across the world. In recent years, more than 17,000 people descended on the 500-acre property along the Salmo River just east of the small West Kootenay Village for the four day festival.

Kenny initially replied with a post on Facebook, but after a litany of additional damaging accounts, the Leeds artist has shut down all his social media accounts.

Shambhala also said it would take a social media break as it updates its practices and focuses its commitment to prevent further sexual misconduct at its events.

“We would like to offer our sincerest apologies to all of those affected and thank those who displayed the courage to speak out.

“Our next step will be to work with our team to determine the best course of action. This is an opportunity for us to look forward and to improve the way we run our festival. We acknowledge that we can do better to ensure that our team, guests and artists align with our values and we commit to using the lessons learned to reduce the potential for future harm.”

In the release, SMF pledges to conduct extensive background checks for artists and commit to a zero-tolerance policy for assault of any kind; further improve staff training regarding sexual harassment and violence; educate guests, crew and artists so that they fully understand what it means to receive consent; and train staff to respond to allegations promptly and appropriately.

The incident is just one of several recent controversies involving commercial EDM DJs like Graves, Space Jesus, Datsik and Bassnectar.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

music festivals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
There are some legitimate reasons for seeing U.S. license plates, say police

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan to host second-straight Canada West golf championship

The Canada West championship is slated for Oct. 2-4

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

Active volcanoes in South Okanagan

Crater Mountain is one of 16 volcanoes of the Penticton Group of Volcanoes

Kelowna artist’s pandemic reflections on display at Vernon gallery

Melissa Dinwoodie created 60 paintings in 60 days during a layoff period caused by the pandemic

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Glacier sightseeing bus rolls in the Alberta Rockies killing 3 and injuring others

Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said there were 27 people on the bus when it crashed

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Princeton woman may be the most loved cashier in the history of grocery stores.

Facebook goes crazy with love for retiring Save On employee

Interior Health issues drug alert for Okanagan city

Purple fentanyl found to include methamphetamine in Vernon test

There are some legitimate reasons for seeing U.S. license plates, say police

COVID concerned Canadians react to American travellers

Okanagan designated driving company calls it a night

Driving Hands in Vernon shutting down after seven years of providing safe rides home due to pandemic

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

Most Read