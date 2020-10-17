Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)

Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)

Virtual tour of Okanagan College will include chance to win $5,000 giveaway

Nov. 8 event offers chance to see school and learn about courses.

Okanagan College is hosting an online open house in order to give prospective students, who can’t visit the campus due to the pandemic, a chance to learn more about the school.

The open house will run online on Sunday, Nov. 8 and participants will be eligible for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.

The three and a half hour open house goes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Advance registration and more information can be found at www.okanagan.bc.ca/open-house. On the day of the event participants will have access to several Zoom presentations in which they will have a chance to speak with advisors, professors and instructors in order to learn about the services and supports available to them at Okanagan College.

Read More: Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Read More: 155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

There will also be a presentation addressing frequently asked questions from first-year students covering the application process, scholarships and bursaries and financial aid information.

It is fitting that the open house has moved online as many of the college’s programs have done the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President of Students Meri Kim Oliver said the college has adapted to be able to safely deliver opportunities for practical, hands-on training in science, technology, health, trades and other areas.

All those who pre-register for the online open house will be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.

Read More: Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

Read More: B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Taegan Larvin, who is now studying an Associate of Arts degree at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus, was the recipient of last year’s tuition giveaway.

“I was absolutely stunned,” Larvin said.

“I’m super excited about having the opportunity to be in smaller classes and having professors who care about the success of their students. Plus, attending OC gives me the opportunity to save money through my first year as I can study from home.”

Also moving online this year is the college’s viewbook containing information on courses including some that are newly updated for the 2021/22 school year.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan teachers watching for changes in education funding
Next story
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

Just Posted

Turnaround of testing results for Central Okanagan school students remains a concern for many parents, according to the Central Okanagan Teachers Association. (File photo)
Delays in COVID testing for Central Okanagan students persist

The Central Okanagan Teachers Association has raised the issue twice at the board of education meetings in the last month

Central Okanagan Public Schools administration office in Kelowna. (File photo)
Central Okanagan teachers watching for changes in education funding

COVID impact may further delay funding changes first suggested in 2018

Kelowna Secondary School principal Troy White was the recipient of a school leadership award presented last year for the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. (File photo)
Students, an inspiration for Central Okanagan school principals

Central Okanagan school board declares Principal and Vice-Principal Month for October

Mount Boucherie secondary teacher Tyler Ernst led school trustees and staff in an instructional session on how to pronounce 'Every Child Matters' in the Okanagan language at last Wednesday's board of education meeting. (Barry Gerding/Black Press Media)
Central Okanagan school briefs: Traffic safety a school district priority

Trustees salute bus driver, traffic safety officer in recognizing School Bus Safety Awareness Week, Oct. 13-23

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Penticton Western News file)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Four victims were taken to hospital. Black Press File Photo
Four teen girls injured in early morning accident near Princeton

Police investigate alcohol as possible factor

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)
Virtual tour of Okanagan College will include chance to win $5,000 giveaway

Nov. 8 event offers chance to see school and learn about courses.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Most Read