Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick hosted a virtual town hall with Susan Brown, the Interior Health President and CEO (bottom right) and Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health Chief Medical Officer (bottom left) on Friday, March 27.

Virtual town halls planned with Central Okanagan politicians, health officials, school leaders

Local MLAs are hosting three town halls over the next two weeks

Local MLAs are hosting town halls with local politicians, health and school leaders over the next two weeks.

1) Virtual Town Hall with local government leaders during COVID-19

Date: Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM

MLA for Kelowna West Ben Stewart and MLA for Kelowna-Mission Steve Thomson are inviting constituents within the three ridings to join them Wednesday, April 22nd at 6:30 PM for a Virtual Town Hall with local Government leaders — Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, Lake Country Mayor James Baker, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson.

Anyone wishing to participate in the next three virtual town halls can register online at teamokanagan.com.

Participants can ask questions live during the town hall or in advance by email to askteamokanagan@gmail.com.

2) Interior Health Authority (IHA) Virtual Town Hall

Date: Thursday, April 23rd

Time: 7:15 PM

Kelowna- Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, along with Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West, invites constituents within the Interior Health region to the second live Virtual Town Hall.

Participants can ask questions live during the town hall or in advance at gov.bc.ca/covid19townhalls.

You can join in on Facebook.

3) School District 23 (SD 23) Virtual Town Hall

Date: Thursday, April 30th

Time: 6:30 pm

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick is inviting constituents within School District 23 to attend a Virtual Town Hall.

Join SD23 Chair Moyra Baxter, Superintendent Kevin Kaardal, and myself for up to date information on continued learning during COVID-19.

Ask questions live or in advance by email to asksd23townhall@gmail.com.

