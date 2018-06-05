Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Ice skating darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes hitting the road for a thank you tour.

The veteran Olympic champions will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

The coast-to-coast showcase begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford and is set to hit 30 cities. It wraps up in St. John’s, N.L.

The tour follows Canada’s gold-medal team performance at the Pyeongyang Winter Games.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue says in a release they want to visit cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions because they know how important grassroots programs are in small towns.

Tickets for the “Thank You Canada Tour” go on sale Friday.

Find more information at: thethankyoucanadatour.ca

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby family escapes fire
Next story
One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Just Posted

Alleged violent offender arrested in Kelowna

Russell Dale McDermid remains in custody

South East Kelowna Irrigation District dissolved

Province Order in Council wraps up 98-year-old water purveyor so it can join city system

Deer hit in West Kelowna

The deer was hit this morning on Hwy 97C

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Local author launching book about Okanagan Lake

Raphael Nowak has studied history and science of the lake for 15 years

Anti-pipeline protest in Kelowna

Opponents of Trans Mountain Pipeline, and Ottawa’s purchase of it, protest outside MP’s office

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Tolko U15s tie up Kamloops

Thompson Okanagan Girls Rep Soccer League roundup

Women at higher risk of stroke than men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

A’s push PBL winning streak to eight

After a slow start to 2018, the Okanagan Athletics have turned the… Continue reading

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

Most Read