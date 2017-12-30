Compact snow and poor visibility are making navigating Okanagan highways a challenge.

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

Limited visibility and compact snow are creating challenging conditions on Okanagan and Shuswap highways.

Drive BC reports blowing snow and poor visibility on Highway 97 from the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) Junction at Monte Creek to 21 km south of Falkland.

Similar conditions are being reported on Highway 97B from the Highway 97A junction in Enderby to the TCH junction in Salmon Arm. Highway 97A between Mara Lake and Sicamous is also experiencing blowing snow and limited visibility.

Compact snow on the highway is being reported on Highway 33 from McColloch Road to the Mission Creek Bridge and from Kelowna to the Highway 97 junction.

Highway 97 is also covered in compact snow between Kelowna and its junction with Airport Road. Compact snow was also reported on highway 97 in Lake Country.

The stretch of Highway 97 between Summerland and the Highway 97C junction also experienced compact snow.

Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of more flurries this morning across most of the Okanagan-Shuswap area before the weather clears around noon. Vernon’s forecast shows a snowfall of two to four centimeters before the storm ends later in the day.

Previous story
2017’s Top Stories: OD crisis continuing

Just Posted

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

2017’s Top Stories: OD crisis continuing

The Kelowna Capital News looks back on the year’s most memorable stories

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Lind nets three, Porter shuts out Blazers

Kole Lind hits 20-goal mark, James Porter stops 28 as Kelowna sweeps Kamloops in home-and-home

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read