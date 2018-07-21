Visually impaired learn to fish in Kelowna

The Kelowna Yacht Club lends its boats in order for the annual Blind Fishing Derby

You don’t have to see a fish to catch one.

The 19th annual Blind Fishing Derby was held at the Kelowna Yacht Club Saturday, as volunteers came out to teach visually impaired residents how to fish, and the residents have a chance to win a trophy.

According to organizer Larry Lefebvre, said this year had the most participants since 2000.

“Anyone who is blind or visually impaired can come,” he said.

Boats are provided by the club. Twelve boats were on the lake this year.

“They feel like they’re receiving more than their giving… the joy and excitement they get to share is more than the effort they put in,” he said.

The event started with six visually impaired, and the event has had a positive reaction from the participants.

