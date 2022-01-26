Curtis Sagmoen was in Vernon court for a pre-trial conference Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Curtis Sagmoen was in Vernon court for a pre-trial conference Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Voir dire scheduled in Curtis Sagmoen cop assault case

Sagmoen is alleged to have assaulted a police officer in October 2020

Curtis Sagmoen appeared in Vernon court Wednesday for a pre-trial conference on a charge of assaulting a peace officer in October 2020.

The result of Wednesday’s hearing was the scheduling of a voir dire — a trial within a trial — on Feb. 22.

The North Okanagan man, who has been charged in the past with crimes against sex trade workers in the vicinity of his parents’ Salmon River Road property, is alleged to have assaulted Cpl. Marnie Kovacs near the Spallumcheen farm on Oct. 29, 2020. Sagmoen is scheduled for a four-day trial beginning March 1 on the assault charge.

Police were conducting a search warrant at the property on the day of the alleged assault. Earlier that month, police visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity, releasing a photo of Sagmoen in the interest of public safety.

In February 2020 Sagmoen was convicted of assault causing bodily harm after he ran over a sex trade worker with an ATV at the farm near Silver Creek.

In December 2019, in another case involving a sex trade worker, he was found guilty of disguising his face with the intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence and possession of methamphetamine. He was released the same day due to time he already served in custody.

The Sagmoen farm was the subject of an extensive search in October 2017 after the remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered. Police consider her death suspicious but have yet to lay charges.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

