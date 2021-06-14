Penticton Overdose Prevention Society co-founders Desiree Franz, Shane Surowski and Stephanie Lines have created the city’s first unsanctioned public overdose prevention site using an old wine-tour bus. The site began operations in June 2021. (Desiree Franz/Facebook)

Penticton Overdose Prevention Society co-founders Desiree Franz, Shane Surowski and Stephanie Lines have created the city’s first unsanctioned public overdose prevention site using an old wine-tour bus. The site began operations in June 2021. (Desiree Franz/Facebook)

Volunteers launch Penticton’s first public supervised injection site

2021 is on pace to be the deadliest year for overdoses in Penticton on record

Penticton has its first public overdose prevention site and it’s mobile.

The mobile overdose prevention site, started by volunteers from the non-profit group Penticton Overdose Prevention Society, has been operating for over a week, providing a safe space for people to use opioids while being monitored in case of accidental overdose.

The site itself is an old wine-tour bus purchased with private donations by Desiree Franz, co-founder of Penticton Overdose Prevention Society. Franz hopes to fill the need for a public overdose prevention site in the community.

There are currently three private overdose prevention sites in Penticton, all at different social housing facilities. However, those locations are only open to residents of the housing facilities, meaning Penticton is without an overdose prevention site that is open to the public.

“There’s a large demographic of people who don’t have access to the overdose prevention sites we currently have in Penticton… in a city where there’s a lot of people who use substances, only a small portion have access to those facilities,” Franz said.

Franz has previously spoken about the need for a public overdose prevention site in Penticton, citing the city’s high number of overdose calls to paramedics and overdose deaths.

READ MORE: Penticton records most overdoses in the Okanagan on same day B.C. breaks daily overdose record

The idea behind overdose prevention (or supervised injection) sites is simple: provide people with a safe space and clean supplies to use opioids and monitor them on-site with the opioid reversing drug naloxone on-hand in case of an overdose.

Vancouver’s Insite became the first legal supervised injection site in North America over 10 years ago.

Penticton is on track to record the city’s most overdose deaths in a single year in 2021. According to the B.C. Coroners Service, 10 people have died of overdoses in Penticton so far in 2021. The most people to have died in a single year previously was 17.

Paramedics also handle a disproportionately high number of overdose calls in Penticton. From Jan. 1 to May 19, 2021 there were 279 overdose calls in Penticton, or an average of two per day.

A recent overdose death in the community amplified the need for an overdose prevention site, Franz said. “If something like this existed prior to that, this person would probably still be alive,” she said.

Franz hopes the mobile site will help save lives as well as take some of the burden off local paramedics.

She plans to have the site open in two different locations, one on the south side of Penticton and one adjacent to downtown.

At first, Franz plans to have the site open for a few hours at both locations Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights when the highest number of overdoses are usually observed.

The bus is staffed with volunteers from the Penticton Overdose Prevention Society and all the funds have been raised through private donations. Currently the overdose prevention site is unsanctioned, but Franz hopes that changes in the future.

Franz said unsanctioned sites have popped up in other communities across B.C. and have sometimes resulted in fines for the operators.

However, she isn’t worried about potentially being hit with fines herself and says she is willing to work with the city, Interior Health and the RCMP to get approval.

“There are some risks involved for us and the people who come to use,” she said.

“I’m more concerned about people who need to access the bus to make sure there’s no police involvement and adverse affects for the people we’re serving.

“We have the data, we have the moral high ground on this so I think we’re in a pretty good position to argue its necessity.”

READ MORE: With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. overdoses

Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in truck

Just Posted

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
One injured after being pinned by fallen forklift near Peachland

West Kelowna emergency crews responded to reports of a person stuck under a forklift

(Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Big White’s big clean-up: Large turnout for post-melt mountain tidy

More than 165 people showed up to help gather the litter left behind from the winter season

Mounties cover a burgundy truck with a tent at Buckerfields in West Kelowna on Monday, June 14. The RCMP is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside the truck. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in truck

Police responded to a truck parked out front of a Main Street business where the body was found

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Delays expected on Lakeshore Road this week

Northbound traffic on Lakeshore between Richter and Barrera will be detoured for paving

David Larsen, left, and co-host Tony Peyton. (K96.3/Twitter)
Popular Kelowna radio host dies after battle with cancer

David Larsen was half of the longtime Kelowna morning-show duo David and Tony

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is pictured with a draft horse. (Canadian Horse Defence Coalition)
Jann Arden backs petition to stop live horse export

June 14 is the International Day to End Live Export of Animals

Penticton Overdose Prevention Society co-founders Desiree Franz, Shane Surowski and Stephanie Lines have created the city’s first unsanctioned public overdose prevention site using an old wine-tour bus. The site began operations in June 2021. (Desiree Franz/Facebook)
Volunteers launch Penticton’s first public supervised injection site

2021 is on pace to be the deadliest year for overdoses in Penticton on record

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

B.C. ambulance station in Revelstoke is expected to get a new system called the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) this fall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. ambulance changes could put Revelstoke residents at risk, warn local paramedics

Paramedics said to expect a substantial increase in ambulance response time starting this fall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jane Linden
KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

This goose family went for a leisurely stroll down Vernon’s Main Street Saturday, April 25. (Dave Deshane photo)
Controversial Vernon goose cull won’t fly this year

Necessary permit procedures held up at a federal level

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Most Read