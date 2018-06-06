File photo

Volunteers needed for Kelowna Terry Fox Run

The city has donated more than $900,000 to cancer research with its annual event

This year, hundreds of thousands of people across Canada will lace up to participate in the annual Terry Fox Run scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16.

Now in its 38th year, the event’s longevity is a testament to staying true to its roots: grassroots, volunteer-led, non-competitive, and family oriented, according to The Terry Fox Foundation news release.

The foundation is currently seeking volunteers to join the committee for the Kelowna Terry Fox Run. In existence since 1985, Kelowna has hosted an annual Terry Fox Run and contributed more than $900,000 to cancer research. The Terry Fox Foundation and the volunteer chair will work closely to provide support, training, and materials to ensure the success of this year’s Run.

Thirty-eight years have passed since that cold April morning when Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope on the easternmost edge of our nation. In the ensuing years, millions of Canadians have followed in his footsteps to forge a uniquely Canadian event, the release said.

Our greatest strength is the extraordinary team of Terry Fox volunteers that span from coast to coast, a human chain linked by a common purpose – to make a positive difference in the fight against cancer. They also share many of the attributes Canadians hold most dear; they are dedicated and driven, helpful and humble and, above all, they are caring and compassionate, the release said.

For more information visit the foundation’s website.

