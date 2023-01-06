Volunteers needed in West Kelowna to conduct senior survey

The survey is important to document the quality of care received by people in long term care

Volunteers are wanted to listen to the needs and opinions of West Kelowna seniors.

B.C. Ministry of Health is organizing a survey of all 29,000 residents living in 294 publicly funded long-term care homes across the province. The goal is to make improvements and understand the quality of care and experiences of seniors, both locally and provincially.

The survey was last completed by 27,000 seniors in 2017.

The results of the survey will allow for the comparison of results over time and ensure experiences from the pandemic are documented.

Volunteers to conduct the surveys are needed in West Kelowna. Training will be provided and volunteer hours are self-scheduled and flexible.

For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit surveybcseniors.org.

