The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in West Kelowna. (File photo)

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in West Kelowna. (File photo)

Volunteers needed in West Kelowna to conduct senior survey

The survey is important to document the quality of care received by people in long term care

Volunteers are wanted to listen to the needs and opinions of West Kelowna seniors.

B.C. Ministry of Health is organizing a survey of all 29,000 residents living in 294 publicly funded long-term care homes across the province. The goal is to make improvements and understand the quality of care and experiences of seniors, both locally and provincially.

The survey was last completed by 27,000 seniors in 2017.

The results of the survey will allow for the comparison of results over time and ensure experiences from the pandemic are documented.

Volunteers to conduct the surveys are needed in West Kelowna. Training will be provided and volunteer hours are self-scheduled and flexible.

For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit surveybcseniors.org.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaSeniorsVolunteer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Nakusp doctor disciplined for sex with patient
Next story
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action this weekend, hosting Trail and Salmon Arm. (@BCHLWarriors/Cherie Morgan/Twitter)
West Kelowna host Trail, Salmon Arm to open up the new year

Dr. Norman Lea was a doctor in Nakusp for more than 30 years. (Facebook)
Former Nakusp doctor, now living in Kelowna, disciplined for sex with patient

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in West Kelowna. (File photo)
Volunteers needed in West Kelowna to conduct senior survey

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council committee appointments made