A group of men pose for a photo at the Griffin Lake internment camp. (Submitted)

A group of men pose for a photo at the Griffin Lake internment camp. (Submitted)

Volunteers wanted to help commemorate internment camps in Shuswap

There were six camps along the Highway 1 cooridor between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

A group of local volunteers is looking to add to their number in order to help commemorate a painful part of the Sicamous region’s history.

In early 1942, just a few short weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbour put Canada and her allies on a collision course with the Japanese Empire, an order came down expelling Japanese men ages 18 to 45 from a restricted area near the B.C. coast.

For many of the men, Japanese-born and Canadian citizens alike, their destination would be road-building camps in the interior, some of which were located between Sicamous and Revelstoke. Six camps were located along what is now a part of the Trans-Canada Highway, at Solsqua, Yard Creek, North Fork, Taft, Griffin Lake and Three Valley Gap.

Read More: Search and rescue helicopter helps injured skier out of Shuswap backcountry

Read More: Shuswap credit union to mark 75th anniversary with legacy project

According to documents on the history of the camps, conditions started out poor.

The first group of 100 Japanese nationals was sent by rail into the mountains of the interior in February 1942. They initially lived in railway cars until the snow melted enough that work could begin on bunkhouses. Eventually, the internees would make the camps as home-like as possible by constructing gardens, bathhouses and baseball diamonds.

Terry Sinton, one of the organizers of the project, said COVID-19 disrupted their efforts to install signs and other commemorative material at the former sites of the camps, but they are looking to get back on track.

Sinton said because the site of that camp is easily accessible the commemorative work at the Yard Creek camp will hopefully include more than just a commemorative sign, making it more of an interpretive centre where people can learn about the whole camp system. Another possible aspect of the project will be the planting of Japanese cherry and maple trees near the interpretive sites.

Read More: Kelowna man’s music video confronts COVID stress with humour

Read More: Dalai Lama receives COVID-19 vaccine

To make the planned project a reality, volunteers will be needed. Sinton said interest in telling the story of the camps is the main qualification volunteers will need as there is a variety of work that needs to be done. Among the tasks will be map making, identifying local stakeholders and obtaining funding for the signs and trees. Volunteers willing to work with government departments to obtain the required permissions and researchers to compile information for the sign content will also be required.

Sinton said they are also seeking a chairman and secretary to guide the project. Work may be broken down into local committees focusing on specific camps.

Interested volunteers can contact the Sicamous and District Museum or reach out to Sinton directly at tbl@cablelan.net.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll
Next story
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
COSAR called to rescue missing skier near Big White

Fortunately, the skier found his way out of the area

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Springvalley Middle School

Exposure dates noted as March 3-5

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
One of two Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreaks declared over

One outbreak declared over after two deaths, seven cases; another outbreak remains ongoing in the hospital

The current B.C. Men’s curling champions, Rick Sawatsky (Vernon and now living and working in Kelowna, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon), have yet to find the win column at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. looking for Brier victory

Team B.C. falls to 0-2 Sunday, March 7, with 10-7 loss to Wild Card 1 entry from Manitoba

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home after 12 cases noted

Two staff members and 10 residents at Cottonwoods Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

A West Kootenay man died in an avalanche on March 4 while snowmobiling near Mount Payne, which is indicted by the red flag. Illustration: Google Maps
B.C. father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

The man was snowmobiling with a group when incident occurred March 4

YouTube.
LETTER: Stop torture of horses

Summerland woman calls for the end of shipping of live horses to Japan

Jasper after he was reunited with his owners Mary and Brent Hummel. Photo: Steve Smith
Dog who swam B.C.’s Columbia River multiple times while lost featured in children’s book

Brent and Mary Hummel and Jasper tell their dramatic story

A group of men pose for a photo at the Griffin Lake internment camp. (Submitted)
Volunteers wanted to help commemorate internment camps in Shuswap

There were six camps along the Highway 1 cooridor between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Amanda McPhail shows off a work-in-progress at McPhail Kilt Makers located in the Cannery Trade Centre. The McPhails are a large part of the Penticton Scottish Festival, both with their business and as competitors in various fields. (Western News file photo)
Female business owners in Penticton share their stories for International Women’s Day

Chamber is hosting the free virtual event March 11

Carson Meikle prepares a hot beverage while his mother, Jenna Meikle, is busy in the background at The Night Cafe, located at 146 Lakeshore Drive. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Artistic Shuswap entrepreneurs branch into culinary arts with The Night Café

Adam and Jenna Meikle grateful for ongoing community support

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read