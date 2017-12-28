A crash has stalled traffic heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

The W.R. Bennett Bridge is now open in both directions.

Traffic is still slow going in the area and motorists are cautioned to slow down and drive to conditions.

The W.R. Bennett bridge is closed headed into West Kelowna following a crash at Abbott Street and Highway 97.

The incident was first reported just before 11 a.m.

Traffic is significantly backed up along Harvey.

It’s unclear what happened and how many vehicles are involved in the collision.

The Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.

