W.R. Bennett bridge is now open

A crash has stalled traffic heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

The W.R. Bennett Bridge is now open in both directions.

Traffic is still slow going in the area and motorists are cautioned to slow down and drive to conditions.

———

The W.R. Bennett bridge is closed headed into West Kelowna following a crash at Abbott Street and Highway 97.

The incident was first reported just before 11 a.m.

Traffic is significantly backed up along Harvey.

RELATED: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

It’s unclear what happened and how many vehicles are involved in the collision.

The Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.

Send your photos and video to us by clicking the Contact button at the top of the Home page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP
Next story
Kelowna police search for theft suspect

Just Posted

Mounties seek owners of suspected stolen property

RCMP in West Kelowna conducted a large seizure of jewellery and other items on Dec. 7

Kelowna bans parking on snow routes

Residents living in certain areas of Kelowna are being asked to avoid parking on streets

West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

Kelowna police search for theft suspect

RCMP release a video capture of a suspect they are searching for

W.R. Bennett bridge is now open

A crash has stalled traffic heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Historical info sought on Across the Lake Swim

Organizers are looking for information to help celebrate 70th anniversary of swim

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

Most Read