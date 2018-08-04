Matthew Abrey

Walk around downtown to learn about Kelowna’s history

The Okanagan Heritage Museum’s historic walking tours are held every Saturday

Be a tourist in your own town this summer, or actually be a tourist

Join the Okanagan Heritage Museum guides for a historic walking tour every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Allison Wardle, programming and education summer tour guide, will take you on a tour of Kelowna’s changes in the late 1800s and 1900s with topics that stretch into the present day.

“There’s some humour, there are some more sad moments as well but we have some photos so people have visuals as well so you aren’t just talking about places, you can give them photos of real-time back then.”

She said the tours have been popular with both locals and tourists. The tours run every Saturday until Sept. 1.

The museum latest’s exhibition also details the history of swimwear in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Kelowna museum exhibition on history of swimwear

— With files from Matthew Abrey


edit@kelownacapnews.com
