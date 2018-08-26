Walk the Lake returns for second year in Kelowna

PLANKelowna hosted the event, calling for clear walkways along the beach

Residents of Kelowna gathered at City Park to walk the lake shore, protesting the limitations on walking to the public due to private docks on public land.

The second annual Walk the Beach event, where protesters carried colourful signs while walking from City Park to Rotary Beach in the Mission was hosted by PLANKelowna.

PLANKelowna says its priorities are:

• Construction of a planned small public park linking Strathcona Beach Park and Royal Avenue Beach Access.

• Repair and improvement of the existing public walkway along the lakeshore north of Maude Roxby Wetland.

• Construction, in a basic form, of the long-awaited lakeshore park near Cedar Avenue, with features added at later dates as budgets allow. The city has owned a row of 12 waterfront properties on the site of the future park for more than 20 years.

• Having the City of Kelowna resume buying properties that are adjacent to existing lakefront parks when they become available. It says costs could be reduced by selling the road-side part of these properties and adding just the lakefront portion of the property to parks.

• Having the city provide, and permanently install, small signs at the high water mark of waterfront properties so beach walkers don’t inadvertently trespass onto private property.

• Completion of the missing sections of the Abbott Street recreation corridor multi-use path, south of the Kelowna General Hospital.

