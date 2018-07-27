Want to be a city councillor, mayor?

And they’re off.

Nomination packages are now available through the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall for anyone considering running in the 2018 General Local Election this fall.

Anyone who has an interest and is eligible to run for Kelowna City Council or the School District No.23 Board of Education is encouraged to pick up a package to learn more about eligibility guidelines, the nomination process, as well as election and campaign financing rules.

“It’s important for potential candidates to familiarize themselves with the election process and its legislation,” says Karen Needham, Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer. “The Office of the City Clerk provides comprehensive materials to potential candidates in person and online through kelowna.ca/election, including links to additional resources from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as well as Elections BC.”

On Saturday, Oct. 20, Kelowna residents will vote in the General Local Election to elect a Mayor and eight Councillors to the City of Kelowna Council for the 2018-2022 term. In addition, voters will elect four trustees to the School District No. 23 Board of Education.

To be eligible to run for local government office you must: Be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age on election day, have lived in British Columbia for at least six months prior to the nomination date and not be disqualified from being nominated, elected or holding office.

Nomination papers must be completed and submitted to the Office of the City Clerk between Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

An information session for potential Mayor and Councillor candidates is planned for Thursday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. It will offer an opportunity to learn more about what being on Council is like, have questions answered, review available resources and provide clarification of the election process.

As the go-to online resource for all things election, prospective candidates and voters can find more information at kelowna.ca/election. Subscribe for e-updates to receive timely election news and updates directly to your inbox.

Candidates and voters can contact the Office of the City Clerk with any questions about the upcoming election at 250-469-8645 or cityclerk@kelowna.ca or in person at City Hall (Office of the City Clerk, second floor, 1435 Water Street).

