Want to be a city councillor, mayor?

City calls for candidates as 2018 election kicks off

And they’re off.

Nomination packages are now available through the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall for anyone considering running in the 2018 General Local Election this fall.

Anyone who has an interest and is eligible to run for Kelowna City Council or the School District No.23 Board of Education is encouraged to pick up a package to learn more about eligibility guidelines, the nomination process, as well as election and campaign financing rules.

“It’s important for potential candidates to familiarize themselves with the election process and its legislation,” says Karen Needham, Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer. “The Office of the City Clerk provides comprehensive materials to potential candidates in person and online through kelowna.ca/election, including links to additional resources from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as well as Elections BC.”

On Saturday, Oct. 20, Kelowna residents will vote in the General Local Election to elect a Mayor and eight Councillors to the City of Kelowna Council for the 2018-2022 term. In addition, voters will elect four trustees to the School District No. 23 Board of Education.

READ MORE: ELECTED OFFICIALS ALREADY RUNNING

To be eligible to run for local government office you must: Be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age on election day, have lived in British Columbia for at least six months prior to the nomination date and not be disqualified from being nominated, elected or holding office.

Nomination papers must be completed and submitted to the Office of the City Clerk between Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

An information session for potential Mayor and Councillor candidates is planned for Thursday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. It will offer an opportunity to learn more about what being on Council is like, have questions answered, review available resources and provide clarification of the election process.

As the go-to online resource for all things election, prospective candidates and voters can find more information at kelowna.ca/election. Subscribe for e-updates to receive timely election news and updates directly to your inbox.

Candidates and voters can contact the Office of the City Clerk with any questions about the upcoming election at 250-469-8645 or cityclerk@kelowna.ca or in person at City Hall (Office of the City Clerk, second floor, 1435 Water Street).

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend
Next story
Update: Eneas wildfire being held, evacuation alerts rescinded

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank

Update: Eneas wildfire being held, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to burn away from houses

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission providing shelter from heat and smoke

With temperatures expected to be as high as 34 C and smoke… Continue reading

Want to be a city councillor, mayor?

City calls for candidates as 2018 election kicks off

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

Richmond crews battle large brush fire

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

Fatal wildfire rips through California towns; residents flee

A fast-moving wildfire, believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through trees, burned homes and forced evacuation orders for an entire mountain town.

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced.

Forensics experts work on identifying the dead in Greek fire

Greek authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately.

World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

Kane Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world’s oldest person died.

Most Read