Want to scare yourself? Visit one of these haunted houses in the Okanagan this Halloween

A guide to your appetite for horror

A volunteer stands with a bloody chainsaw during the annual haunted house event at 945 Grenfell Road. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Are you looking to get spooked this Halloween season?

The Okanagan Valley is home to several haunted houses that will scare your socks off.

Here is a quick breakdown of three of the Okanagan’s most notorious fright-night events.

Field of Screams – Vernon, B.C.

Try and find your way through three corn mazes in the pitch black at the historic O’Keefe Ranch.

Face your darkest nightmares this October at O’Keefe Ranch

Field of Screams returns with Once Upon a Nightmare for a bigger, better corn maze experience https://t.co/BCW5wyQMfu — Sproing Creative (@SproingCreative) October 3, 2019

This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Nightmare.” The actors behind the horrifying creatures, including Alice, the Madhatter, Goldilocks and the Three Little Pigs, will have the opportunity to scare the pants off more than 2,400 people on any given night. Last year, Field of Screams had a total of 25,000 people traverse the maze.

Tickets can be purchased on location or through the ominiss tickets website for $15 dollars.

Grenfell Road Haunted House – Kelowna B.C.

The DIY haunted house is set to return for its fourth year of spooky fun.

The Grenfell Road Haunted House is accepting visitors, (if you dare) every night until Halloween! Come check it out! pic.twitter.com/TNGU1VTYio — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 30, 2017

The haunted house is a sinister playground created by mastermind Paul Coxe. The haunted house features a labyrinth filled with props, actors and animatronics. Visitors this year can look forward to a new set-up as well as more non-scary times for those who can’t handle the horror.

Visitors can also contribute to a good cause. Cash and food donations will be accepted at the site with all proceeds going to the local Kelowna food bank.

The haunted house is located at 945 Grenfell Road, Kelowna and opens on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Haunted Halloween Horror Park at Myra Canyon – Kelowna B.C.

Forty acres of Halloween horror await those brave enough to attend Myra Canyon’s Halloween Horror Park.

This year’s attraction will feature monsters roaming the park, action simulations, an adult scare zone, games for all ages and much more.

Tickets are $20 for ages six and older and $50 for a family of four. The Horror park begins on Oct. 25.

