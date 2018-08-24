Want to sit on the Kelowna school board? Here’s how to do it

The Central Okanagan school district will be hosting a trustee candidate information meeting for anyone interested in running in the upcoming election for school trustees, according to a Central Okanagan Public Schools news release.

The session will provide an overview of the Central Okanagan Public Schools and the roles and responsibilities of a school trustee, the release said.

Participants will be provided with an opportunity to meet the senior staff of the school district and have questions answered about what it means to be a school trustee, the release said.

