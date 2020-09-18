Wanted Enderby man connected to Shuswap stabbing caught in Coldstream

A wanted Enderby man was arrested in Coldstream Friday morning after an off-duty police spotted him.
Alexander Boucher, 36, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with an August stabbing incident in the Shuswap.
He was subject of a manhunt Monday, Sept. 14, after a tip led police to an apartment complex in Mission Hill. Upon search of a residence, Boucher wasn’t located.
But the keen eye of an off-duty police officer travelling in the 800 block of Middleton Way in Coldstream led to Boucher’s arrest Friday, Sept. 18.
“It was the quick thinking and co-ordinated response by our team that led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous person safely and without incident,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Terleski said.
Boucher fled on foot when police arrived on scene, but after a brief foot pursuit through the residential neighbourhood, Boucher was arrested without incident in a nearby park.
Boucher remains in custody pending an appearance in court.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.