Wanted Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving stolen vehicle

38-year-old Kelowna man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest

A wanted Kelowna man has been arrested after being found in a reportedly stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 21, at about 4:15 p.m., a police officer observed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, reported stolen the day before, being driven in the Rutland area.

“Officers flooded the area and located the vehicle in a parking lot along Highway 33. The two occupants were arrested for possession of stolen property without incident,” reads a release by Kelowna RCMP, Oct. 22.

RCMP discovered that the alleged driver, a 38-year-old Kelowna man, not only was prohibited from driving, but also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He is currently held in custody while charges are forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for approval.

If you have further information regarding this matter, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna Francophone school

READ MORE: B.C. Labour Board orders Peachland cannabis company to reinstate laid-off employees

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime