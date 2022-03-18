A large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, were discovered on a wanted person by an alert RCMP officer in Vernon recently. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Wanted man arrested with fentanyl, meth, cocaine, weapons in Vernon

Alert RCMP officer recognized the individual and discovered large quantity of street drugs

Weapons and a substantial quantity of drugs were seized by police as a result of proactive enforcement efforts in Vernon.

A downtown enforcement officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit was conducting pro-active patrols in the 2500-block of 37th Street Wednesday, March 9, at about 1:45 p.m., when he located a man known to have an arrest warrant.

A search of the man following the arrest led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in bulk and packaged for street sale. Several weapons were found in possession of the man who is currently bound by court-imposed conditions to not possess weapons.

Once completed, details of investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service Canada for a full charge assessment.

Police are continuing to investigate.

