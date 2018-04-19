Wanted man nabbed after flipping car in Kelowna

A wanted man was arrested today after flipping a stolen vehicle.

At 8:43 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP were alerted to a man that was wanted on an outstanding Canada Wide warrant, inside a residence on Gerstmar Road.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP attended the residence, however did not immediately locate the individual. While waiting nearby, the police officers observed the wanted male, running from the adjacent residence. The foot pursuit continued through a construction site and down several streets when the police watched the male jump into an unoccupied truck that was running, said Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

The driver then turned onto Hein Rod where he became involved in a collision with an unmarked police vehicle, causing the truck to flip onto its roof. The driver was extricated and immediately arrested. He did not suffer any injuries.

The man will attend court on the outstanding warrant and he will likely face further charges as a result of his actions this morning.

