Wanted man nabbed in West Kelowna after falling asleep in vehicle

Man had 13 outstanding warrants when he was apprehended say police

A wanted West Kelowna man has discovered if you snooze, you lose.

The man, wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into police custody early Thursday morning in West Kelowna.

Just after 8 a.m., West Kelowna Mounties were called to a commercial business in the 1500-block of Stevens Road, after employees discovered a man on the property grounds, as they were opening their business for the day.

Police later learned the man—who employees initially thought had broken into the business—had in fact been at the business the previous day and fell asleep inside a motor vehicle. When he awoke, he quickly realized the business was no longer open and reportedly went back to sleep for the rest of night.

“When our officers arrived on scene and positively identified the individual, they subsequently executed a total of 13 outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP.

“Those warrants included charges such as breach of his release conditions, failure to appear in court and possession of a controlled substance.”

The 34-year-old man was held in police custody in order to appear before the courts.

