Wanted man nabbed in West Kelowna after falling asleep in vehicle

Man had 13 outstanding warrants when he was apprehended say police

A wanted West Kelowna man has discovered if you snooze, you lose.

The man, wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into police custody early Thursday morning in West Kelowna.

Just after 8 a.m., West Kelowna Mounties were called to a commercial business in the 1500-block of Stevens Road, after employees discovered a man on the property grounds, as they were opening their business for the day.

Police later learned the man—who employees initially thought had broken into the business—had in fact been at the business the previous day and fell asleep inside a motor vehicle. When he awoke, he quickly realized the business was no longer open and reportedly went back to sleep for the rest of night.

“When our officers arrived on scene and positively identified the individual, they subsequently executed a total of 13 outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP.

“Those warrants included charges such as breach of his release conditions, failure to appear in court and possession of a controlled substance.”

The 34-year-old man was held in police custody in order to appear before the courts.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna police say downtown fire could be arson

Just Posted

Kelowna police say downtown fire could be arson

Officers want to talk with a woman seen in the Leon Avenue area after an early morning fire Thursday

Residents want short-term rentals in Lake Country

Currently, the district doesn’t have policies in place for short-term rentals

Snowy accident in West Kelowna

A crash happened on Boucherie at 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna author reaches national bestseller status

Tyrell Johnston’s The Wolves of Winter has earned spots in The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star

Semi collides with pick up truck in Kelowna

Highway 97 and Underhill is the scene of an accident that occurred over the noon hour Thursday

Entrepreneurs, tech to benefit from Enhanced Acceleration programs

Accelerate Okanagan to expand programs targeting clean technology and Indigenous entrepreneurs

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Telemark skiers earn berths to world juniors

Gareth Williams and Hannah Mehain will compete in Switzerland

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted at Silver Star

The famous couple are reportedly vacationing in the North Okanagan

Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Duncan Wray owned the BC Hockey League team since 1992

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Rockets see ‘Birds, Giants in weekend set

Kelowna looks for bounce back against Seattle after loss at home last Friday

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

Most Read