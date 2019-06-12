Wanted man nabbed in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP nabbed a wanted man late Tuesday morning.

Dayton McAlpine outside a residence located along Douglas Road when police, who had been actively searching for him, made the arrest.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the arrest was made by uniformed members of the West Kelowna RCMP First Nations Policing section without incident.

McAlpine was held in police custody on the strength of the outstanding warrant for his arrest and taken before the courts. He is expected to appear in court next on June 18 at 9:30 a.m.

