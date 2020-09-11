Police arrested a 36-year-old Vernon man with multiple arrest warrants on Alexis Park Drive Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Wanted Okanagan man in custody after trying to fight police dog

The 36-year-old Vernon man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 10

A Vernon man with multiple arrest warrants is in custody after tangling with a police dog.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a tip from the public of a man inside a residence that he was on court-imposed conditions not to attend.

Officers went to the residence in the 4200 block of Alexis Park Drive and confirmed the man was inside. They made numerous attempts to coax the man from the residence, but after he failed to comply, the Police Dog Service was called upon to enter the building.

Despite being told he was under arrest and warned of the presence of the police dog, the man ignored officers’ attempts to calm the situation.

“He was found hiding in one of the bedrooms by the police dog, and once discovered, resisted arrest and tried to fight the police dog,” said Cst. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Our police dogs often are put at great risk in order to protect the police officers and the public. We are thankful that, in this instance, our dog was not injured.”

The brief struggle ended with police taking the man into custody without further incident. The man was treated at hospital for minor injuries he sustained during the arrest.

The 36-year-old man from Vernon, who had multiple arrest warrants, is in custody facing an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

