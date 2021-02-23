Wanted Ontario man may be in Kelowna area

There is a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for 30-year-old Tyler Thrones

Tyler Thrones is believed to be either in Vancouver or Kelowna. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Kelowna RCMP and the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Ontario man believed to be in the area.

Police believe 30-year-old Tyler Thrones is either in Vancouver or Kelowna. He is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 170 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The GSPS has an outstanding warrant of arrest for Thrones for conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and criminal harassment. The current Canada-wide arrest warrant for Thrones is in connection to an incident in Greater Sudbury involving 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger who was arrested by RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team on Mallach Road in Kelowna on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ: Ontario man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Kelowna

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter