Tyler Thrones is believed to be either in Vancouver or Kelowna. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Tyler Thrones is believed to be either in Vancouver or Kelowna. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Wanted Ontario man may be in Kelowna area

There is a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for 30-year-old Tyler Thrones

Kelowna RCMP and the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Ontario man believed to be in the area.

Police believe 30-year-old Tyler Thrones is either in Vancouver or Kelowna. He is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 170 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The GSPS has an outstanding warrant of arrest for Thrones for conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and criminal harassment. The current Canada-wide arrest warrant for Thrones is in connection to an incident in Greater Sudbury involving 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger who was arrested by RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team on Mallach Road in Kelowna on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ: Ontario man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel
Next story
WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Tyler Thrones is believed to be either in Vancouver or Kelowna. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)
Wanted Ontario man may be in Kelowna area

There is a Canada-wide warrant of arrest for 30-year-old Tyler Thrones

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Supt. Kara Triance took over as the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Enforcing COVID-19 health orders a learning curve for Kelowna RCMP, says top cop

Supt. Kara Triance says the detachment has faced several new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

Caitlin Potts
WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

Caitlin Potts was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

More affordable housing units are needed not just in Vernon, but all neighbouring jurisdictions and Vernon says it’s time for Coldstream to get on board. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan community called out for lack of rental housing

Vernon urging its neighbour to “step up to the plate” and allow more affordable places to lives

Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.
North Okanagan pool reopens after week-long closure

Lanes, leisure and hot tub back up and running Feb. 23

The City of Vernon’s application to the B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review and to overturn a Labour Relations Board reconsideration panel ruling in the case of a terminated fire captain has been dismissed. (File photo)
BC Supreme Court dismisses City of Vernon application

City sought judicial review, overturning of board decision in relation to terminated fire captain

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Most Read