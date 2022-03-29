Wanted woman believed to be in Vernon

RCMP looking for 37-year-old wanted for fraud

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Christal Leeann Price.

Price is wanted for fraud-related offences and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

She is approximately five-foot-three-inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, has brown hair (often dyed blond) and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Price, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man

READ MORE: Family escapes Coldstream house fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
Mounties lay new charge against Oblate priest, Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Next story
TSB to provide final update on Field train derailment that left 3 workers dead in 2019

Just Posted

West Kelowna residents are encouraged to plant trees on their property (Katie Teachout/staff photo)
Tree-planting program looks to increase West Kelowna’s green space

Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre (Photo/City of Kelowna)
City of Kelowna looking for input on indoor recreation strategy

(Photo/Pixabay)
Realignment work for McKinley Road in Kelowna starting in April

(Contributed)
Kelowna man headed to the New York Yankees organization