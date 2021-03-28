Warm temperatures has led SilverStar Mountain Resort to shut its Putnam Creek backside for the remainder of the season at the end of day Sunday, March 28. (Facebook photo)

Warm temperatures has led SilverStar Mountain Resort to shut its Putnam Creek backside for the remainder of the season at the end of day Sunday, March 28. (Facebook photo)

Warm temps, party lead to early shutdown of Okanagan resort hot spots

SilverStar Mountain’s Putnam Creek backside will close at end of day Sunday due to warm temperatures; Mountain View Cabin warming hut on nordic trails shut because of party

  • Mar. 28, 2021 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Warmth from Mother Nature and humans has led to Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort shutting down a pair of popular areas.

With the current warm temperatures, and even warmer forecasted for the coming week, the Star’s backside, Putnam Creek, is scheduled to close indefinitely at end of the day Sunday, March 28, due to safety and risk management.

“Recent snow profiles conducted by patrol in Putnam Creek show a warming snowpack, a precursor to isothermal conditions,” wrote the resort on its Facebook page. “We hope you have enjoyed your backside adventures this season, and continue to soak up the spring conditions on the front side.”

Meanwhile, cross-country ski enthusiasts no longer have access to the Mountain View Cabin after routine morning rounds on Friday, March 26, found evidence of a party at the cabin, which is a small warming hut on the resort’s nordic trail system.

There had been a bonfire oustide and a fire extinguisher used inside the cabin.

“Out of the concern for the well-being of our guests and staff, we decided to close it for the remainder of the season and we have turned the investigation over to the RCMP and they are currently investigating,” said Ian Jenkins, the Star’s director of sales, marketing and accommodation.

READ MORE: Heavy winds expected as spring storm hits Okanagan, Shuswap


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cross country skiingskiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In inclusivity push, workers reject prods to allow mispronounced or ‘whitened’ names
Next story
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Just Posted

(File)
UPDATE: One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Black Press files)
Heavy winds expected as spring storm hits Okanagan, Shuswap

Snow is expected on mountain passes

The Outreach Urban Health Centre on 455 Leon Avenue is moving to 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

The goal is to provide wraparound services for the area’s vulnerable population

The Friesen family has donated $150,000 to Okanagan College in Kelowna. (Submitted)
Okanagan family donates $150k to support local college students

“It’s a privilege to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” said Dianne Friesen.

Simon Rypiak. (FILE)
Former Kelowna pimp released on full parole

Parole board previous denied Simon Rypiak’s request for full parole, referencing a risk to re-offend

a
Man charged in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in her late 20s.

courts
Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

Bryan Lamb’s trial for the random attack on two young boys continues in April

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

Warm temperatures has led SilverStar Mountain Resort to shut its Putnam Creek backside for the remainder of the season at the end of day Sunday, March 28. (Facebook photo)
Warm temps, party lead to early shutdown of Okanagan resort hot spots

SilverStar Mountain’s Putnam Creek backside will close at end of day Sunday due to warm temperatures; Mountain View Cabin warming hut on nordic trails shut because of party

Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)
Shuswap brewery saddened by employee death

Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Coping with 1,116 pages of the democratic process

Lengthy agenda packages are a sign of government transparency

A ticket bought in Vernon is one of 10 guaranteed match winners worth $100,000 from the Lotto 649 draw conducted Saturday, March 27. (Lotto BC photo)
$100K lottery ticket purchased in Okanagan

Number is one of 10 guaranteed match winners for $100,000; ticket bought in Vernon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

Most Read