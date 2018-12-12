A West Coast resident watches a giant wave crash down from a safe viewing platform on Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail. (Nora O’Malley / Westerly News)

Warning issued as forecast calls for 20-foot waves in Tofino

Dangerous waves, strong currents and upper-shoreline flooding expected for Tofino-Ucluelet area

‘Tis the season for storm watching.

Parks Canada has issued an extreme wave hazard warning the public to use extra caution on beaches, shorelines and coastal waters in and around the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in Tofino from Thursday, Dec. 13 through Monday, Dec. 17.

Waves could reach as high as seven metres, or 20 feet.

“Very high wave conditions can create strong currents and shoreline flooding. Beaches can go from completely dry to several feet under water in only seconds during winter storms,” the advisory says,

“These surges can be violent and unpredictable and have the potential to float or roll logs and when combined with high tides can breach areas beyond the upper shoreline, like parking lots.”

Parks Canada strongly advises water users to use extreme caution if participating in any water activity and shoreline users are advised to stay well back from the water’s edge especially along rocky shorelines or islands.

Depending of the severity of the beach flooding, access to select beach parking lots and beach areas in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve may be temporarily restricted to protect visitor safety, states the advisory.

Anyone wanting to watch the waves is urged to do so from either the Kwisitis Visitor Centre’s Observation Deck at Wickaninnish Beach or the Florencia Bay Lookout.

For more information on how to safely enjoy the national park reserve and other coastal areas visit CoastSmart.ca.

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke, expected to open at 7:30 p.m.
Next story
Deadline looming for participation in Okanagan Travel Survey

Just Posted

Deadline looming for participation in Okanagan Travel Survey

Those who were sent survey questionnaires have until Dec. 18 to complete and return them

Submissions sought for UBC Okanagan’s annual fiction competition

University’s annual short-story contest enters its 21st year

Kelowna School students fundraise for community foodbank

Students at Willowstone Academy look to fill christmas hampers

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

Warning issued as forecast calls for 20-foot waves in Tofino

Dangerous waves, strong currents and upper-shoreline flooding expected for Tofino-Ucluelet area

An 800-pound pig named Theodore needs a forever home, B.C. society says

‘Theodore is not destined to be somebody’s bacon’

Single-bridge option chosen to replace Highway 1 bridge in Sicamous

Five-lane span selected over plan with second bridge at Sicamous’ Main Street

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke, expected to open at 7:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke near the west entrance to… Continue reading

Teenager Alphonso Davies wins Canadian Men’s Soccer Player for the Year Award

Derek Cornelius and Chilliwack native, Jordyn Huitema were named Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

B.C. teen MMA fighter shows heart

Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Another B.C. city votes to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

Most Read