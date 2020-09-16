The Regional District of Central Okanagan posted warning signs after reported cougar sightings in the Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

Warning signs put up after cougar sightings in regional park

The move comes after cougar sightings in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has posted warning signs in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park, after reports of cougar sightings in the area.

This information has been passed on to the Conservation Officer Service.

The RDCO is also reminding park visitors that dogs must be leashed at all times and must remain on designated trails.

Human conflicts with cougars are extremely rare and an attack is highly unlikely, but the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy advises that park visitors should be prepared as these large cats are unpredictable.

The ministry recommends that people travel in groups of two or more, make enough noise so as not to surprise cougars, carry a sturdy walking stick and keep pets close at hand.

Should you encounter a cougar, remain standing and make yourself appear larger, giving the animal enough space to escape.

If you see a cougar or bear within any regional park, you are asked to contact parks services at 250-469-6232 and the Conservation Officer Service line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ: GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events
Next story
B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

Just Posted

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Warning signs put up after cougar sightings in regional park

The move comes after cougar sightings in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park

UPDATE: Two fallen hikers rescued from Canyon Falls Park in Kelowna

Both individuals were sent to Kelowna General Hospital to be treated

Mandatory temperature screening for YLW passengers

Passengers who exhibit a temperature higher than 38 C will not be allowed to board their flights

Kelowna Pride Week begins on Friday

Usually, the event takes place in June, but it was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Invasive clams discovered in Salmon Arm of Shuswap Lake

Asian clams not to be confused with zebra or quagga mussels, states invasive species society

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

COLUMN: The future of Weather Radio Canada transmitters

The entire Okanagan VHF weather transmitter network is on a potential list to be decommissioned

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

Summerland mayor to represent NDP in next provincial election

Toni Boot was acclaimed as the party’s candidate on Sept. 16

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

North Okanagan’s screams silenced by COVID-19

Annual Field of Screams plug pulled due to expected second wave amid pandemic

Most Read