Warning signs put up after cougar sightings in regional park

The move comes after cougar sightings in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park

The Regional District of Central Okanagan posted warning signs after reported cougar sightings in the Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park. (Regional District of Central Okanagan)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has posted warning signs in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park, after reports of cougar sightings in the area.

This information has been passed on to the Conservation Officer Service.

The RDCO is also reminding park visitors that dogs must be leashed at all times and must remain on designated trails.

Human conflicts with cougars are extremely rare and an attack is highly unlikely, but the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy advises that park visitors should be prepared as these large cats are unpredictable.

The ministry recommends that people travel in groups of two or more, make enough noise so as not to surprise cougars, carry a sturdy walking stick and keep pets close at hand.

Should you encounter a cougar, remain standing and make yourself appear larger, giving the animal enough space to escape.

If you see a cougar or bear within any regional park, you are asked to contact parks services at 250-469-6232 and the Conservation Officer Service line at 1-877-952-7277.

