Warrant issued after prolific Penticton offender fails to show for trial

The Penticton man was set to face charges of assault, threats, and mischief

After failing to show up for his trial, a warrant has been issued for a prolific Penticton offender facing multiple charges.

Jacob Daniel Lacourciere didn’t appear in court on Friday and according to Crown, had not been able to be reached by counsel since he was informed of the trial date.

“I was advised by my friend’s office that he was told about the trial date, but at the time he was in the throes of addiction issues and it’s hard to know if he retained that information,” said the lawyer for the Crown.

The trial on March 4 was for three charges; one count of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats and one count of mischief stemming from an incident in Penticton in July 2020.

The judge granted an unendorsed warrant for Lacourciere, which was added to the other three current warrants for other charges he is facing, including driving while prohibited in Oliver and Penticton, and for possession of stolen property.

Lacourciere has a court record stretching back to 2010 for theft and possession of stolen property, as well as multiple convictions for driving while prohibited. He also has a conviction for failing to comply with a sentence received under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

