Black Press Files Police were on scene as soon as 7:05 p.m. to respond to a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s van.

Warrant issued by Penticton RCMP for alleged vehicle thief

Penticton man was arrested and released for allegedly stealing a vehicle

A Penticton man arrested and released for allegedly stealing a vehicle now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Const. James Grandy said John Bourassa, 39, appeared in Penticton provincial court on Dec. 17 facing a number of charges, including assaulting two police officers during his attempt to flee.

On Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. a vehicle was stolen from Kelowna and spotted in Penticton by a witness who knew the owner of the vehicle. According to RCMP, surveillance was conducted in the 600-block of Braid Street.

Related: Stolen Kelowna vehicle located in Penticton, driver facing numerous charges

As officers attempted to block the vehicle in and stop the suspect from fleeing, the driver rammed his way out and drove into a fence.

“Officers had to jump out of the way as the driver then reversed and smashed into another fence, narrowly missing another police vehicle and officer,” said Grandy in the original news release.

Bourassa was arrested and released on bail with a number of conditions, including a nightly curfew. Grandy said Bourassa provided a Penticton address.

“Of note, officers with the Targeted Enforcement Unit conducted a curfew check of Bourassa, who was already found to be breaching his curfew,” said Grandy in a news release.

Bourassa now has a warrant out for his arrest. He is already facing two counts of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and wilfully obstruction a peace officer based on the Dec. 11 incident.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired B.C. police sergeant and media officer dies in head-on crash
Next story
Woman charged with defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association jailed for another matter

Just Posted

Warrant issued by Penticton RCMP for alleged vehicle thief

Penticton man was arrested and released for allegedly stealing a vehicle

Woman charged with defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association jailed for another matter

Steen to return to court in January for Kelowna matter.

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Okanagan student gets lift from donor

The Olympic hopeful is in her second year of science

Hergott: Road safety and the holidays

Thank you, Santa Trudeau, for the road safety Christmas gift. Police can… Continue reading

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday, Dec. 22

Spread of invasive species in Canada costs billions, changes environment

Experts say the plight of the spotted frog is one of many examples of how invasive species can overtake an area

Most Read