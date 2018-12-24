Warrant issued by Penticton RCMP for alleged vehicle thief

Black Press Files Police were on scene as soon as 7:05 p.m. to respond to a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s van.

A Penticton man arrested and released for allegedly stealing a vehicle now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Const. James Grandy said John Bourassa, 39, appeared in Penticton provincial court on Dec. 17 facing a number of charges, including assaulting two police officers during his attempt to flee.

On Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. a vehicle was stolen from Kelowna and spotted in Penticton by a witness who knew the owner of the vehicle. According to RCMP, surveillance was conducted in the 600-block of Braid Street.

As officers attempted to block the vehicle in and stop the suspect from fleeing, the driver rammed his way out and drove into a fence.

“Officers had to jump out of the way as the driver then reversed and smashed into another fence, narrowly missing another police vehicle and officer,” said Grandy in the original news release.

Bourassa was arrested and released on bail with a number of conditions, including a nightly curfew. Grandy said Bourassa provided a Penticton address.

“Of note, officers with the Targeted Enforcement Unit conducted a curfew check of Bourassa, who was already found to be breaching his curfew,” said Grandy in a news release.

Bourassa now has a warrant out for his arrest. He is already facing two counts of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and wilfully obstruction a peace officer based on the Dec. 11 incident.

