Joanne Jack, 31, is wanted for failing to appear in court on driving related offences. Photo supplied by the Penticton RCMP

Warrant issued for South Okanagan woman

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate Joanne Jack

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate a woman wanted on outstanding province-wide warrants.

Joanne Jack, 31, is wanted for failing to appear in court on driving related offences.

Const. James Grandy said she is believed to be in the South Okanagan area and ask anyone who has seen her to not approach her but instead call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna city councillor back in hospital

Just Posted

Hometown Hockey telecast Jan. 20 to originate from West Kelowna

Rogers hockey game broadcast intermissions to focus on West Kelowna’s hockey history

Kelowna city councillor back in hospital

Coun. Charlie Hodge is in the hospital and his condition is serious

Rockets see two division rivals this weekend

Kelowna hosts Prince George on Friday, and then are in Kamloops on Saturday.

Former Kelowna Rockets have chance for NHL All-Star game

Shea Weber and Leon Draisaitl could go to the game with help from fan voting

Rose Valley Reservoir’s ice will be thinning

The City of West Kelowna is operating its aerator through the winter to improve water quality

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Warrant issued for South Okanagan woman

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate Joanne Jack

An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes

The Golden Globes will take place this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019

Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior

This mugger chose the wrong senior to rob

Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

The self-driving robots made an appearance on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California

Crown tells jury to accept undercover confession of B.C. girl’s murder

Garry Handlen is charged with the 1978 murder of Monica Jack a 12-year-old girl from Merritt

China says it’s not ‘convenient’ to discuss charges against imprisoned Canadians

The mystery deepen surrounding the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

B.C. mom, kid recover at home after carbon monoxide poisoning in car

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

Video: Truckers stuck on Highway 1 due to winter storm

Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Most Read