Warrant issued for South Okanagan woman

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate Joanne Jack

Joanne Jack, 31, is wanted for failing to appear in court on driving related offences. Photo supplied by the Penticton RCMP

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate a woman wanted on outstanding province-wide warrants.

Joanne Jack, 31, is wanted for failing to appear in court on driving related offences.

Const. James Grandy said she is believed to be in the South Okanagan area and ask anyone who has seen her to not approach her but instead call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

