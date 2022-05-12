Warrant put out for West Kelowna man

The RCMP is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a West Kelowna man wanted for failing to comply with a release order.

On May 5, 2022, West Kelowna police arrived at a location where the man was reported to be, though he fled before police could locate him. There has since been several sightings of the man in the area of Gellatly Road.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year old Aidan McLuskey.

Kelowna Media Relations Officer Tammy Lobb said that Police Dog Services and Air Services have both been deployed in the search to no avail.

If you see McLuskey, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

