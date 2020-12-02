Warriors launch 10th annual Christmas Hamper Drive to support less fortunate

The Warriors will be collecting cash donations and selling custom Warriors face masks from the Warriors office by calling (250) 769-7051

The West Kelowna Warriors and Tim Hortons are teaming up to help put food on the table of less fortunate families in West Kelowna.

The Warriors’ 10th annual Pastor Don’s Christmas Hamper Drive was supposed to be during a Warriors home game, but with the uncertainty of the Warriors’ regular-season start date and more families in immediate need of food during the holiday season, Tim Hortons has jumped in to help. Visit any West Kelowna Tim Hortons location where they will be accepting cash donations to assist.

“It is an honour as the Warriors chaplain to coordinate our 10th annual West Kelowna Warriors Christmas Hamper drive,” said Warriors chaplain and Pastor Don Richmond.

“During the month of December, we will collect funds that will be used to purchase groceries for what we hope is 120 hampers, which will be delivered to needy families in West Kelowna.”

Richmond usually sets a goal for 50 hampers, but with more and more families in need during these uncertain times, he is hoping to more than double the total amount.

The Warriors will be collecting cash donations and selling custom Warriors face masks from the Warriors office by calling (250) 769-7051 or visiting the Warriors online store. Masks are $15 each or three for $40. $5 from every mask sold will be donated to purchase food for the hampers.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons Brier not coming to Kelowna

READ MORE: B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter