Warriors take their shot at breast cancer with launch of new hoodie

The West Kelowna Warriors are hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Game against Vernon on Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors Jr. A Hockey Club along with Total Restoration are hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness game on Saturday, Oct. 25 against the Vernon Vipers.

Throughout the game, the Warriors will be selling exclusive Breast Cancer hoodies with all profits going towards BC Cancer Foundation Night in Kelowna. Additionally, if the Warriors win, Total Restoration will match all the proceeds.

The hoodies can be purchased through the online store on the Warriors website or by calling the Warriors front office during Saturday night’s game at 250-769-7051.

“We are very excited to be able to deliver a charity game even without fans permitted in the building,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we certainly want to do our part. Feel free to view the hoodies on our website or call our office during the game and speak with one of our staff. We’d like to raise over $3000 from this event.”

If the hoodies aren’t your style, fans can also make a stand-alone donation through the online store on the website.

The Warriors will keep a running tally of the funds raised throughout the game and hope to help the BC Cancer Foundation in the Pandemic year.

“The BC Cancer Foundation is grateful for the support of the West Kelowna Warriors and our community raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research in the Interior through this initiative,” said Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation.

“We look forward to Saturday’s puck drop when the Warriors and Vipers face-off and take a shot to break down cancer.”

The puck drops between the Warriors and Vipers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. Click here to order your hoodie.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

