FILE – An Amtrak train rolls westbound along the White Rock waterfront. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Washington authorities identify bicyclist killed in B.C.-bound train collision

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Gary Goldfogel ruled the death as accidental

Authorities have identified the bicyclist who died after he was struck by an Amtrak Cascades passenger train in Bellingham earlier this week.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Gary Goldfogel tells The Bellingham Herald that 71-year-old Richard T. Lonseth died from trauma caused by the collision Tuesday morning.

Goldfogel ruled the death as accidental.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says Lonseth continued onto the tracks after ignoring the train’s horn as well as construction flaggers, flashing lights and electronic arms.

An Amtrak spokesperson says train 517 was travelling to Portland, Oregon, from Vancouver, British Columbia.

BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas says this death is the fifth deadly train collision on BNSF tracks in Washington state this year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Historian to speak about steam railway’s past
Next story
B.C. wildlife group seeks help after pregnant moose fatally hit by car

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Cannabis buildings taking too much ALR land, Lake Country council to consider bylaw

The District of Lake Country will consider an amendment to fall in line with the ALC

Water advisory issued for Falcon Ridge in Kelowna

The regional district recommends that those with lowered immune systems should boil water

Namaste: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

Summit Yoga BC is hosting free yoga classes after beach cleanups in Peachland and West Kelowna

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Shuswap snowplowing crews receive rare kudos for their work

Salmon Arm resident recognizes skill in street and sidewalk clearing

Historian to speak about steam railway’s past

Doug Campbell will speak about Pitsche Gas lanterns and Sputniks at KVR annual meeting in Summerland

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

POLL: Does crime increase as temperatures rise?

Recent posts to Okangan Facebook forums may suggest a spike in crime now that warmer weather has returned

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Most Read