Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout.

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout.

Drive BC is reporting that there is a detour via Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek Road.

The estimated time of opening has yet to be announced, but crews are on scene determining next steps.

If you have a photo or some insight into this washout, email edit@kelownacapnews.com.