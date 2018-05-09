Washout closes portion of Westside Road

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road has been closed

Westside Road is closed in both directions at the same site of an earlier washout near Ewings Landing. (Wayne Carson photo)

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, MAY 9, 10:30 a.m.:

Westside Road may be shut in both directions for at least 24 hours three kilometres north of Fintry.

The road washed out due to heavy rain Wednesday morning.

“It’s the same site where a piece of road broke away near Ewings Landing,” said Wayne Carson, Central Okanagan West director with the Region District of Central Okanagan.

“With all of the rain, officials are quite concerned about the state of the road.”

Carson said geotech engineers will soon be on-site to discuss the road and the situation.

“The road may be closed until tomorrow,” said Carson.

ORIGINAL STORY

There’s been another washout on Westside Road.

The winding connection between Vernon and Kelowna is closed in both directions three kilometres north of Fintry, according to the latest from DriveBC.

There is no estimated time of opening and an assessment is in progress.

An update is expected at 10 a.m. More to come.

