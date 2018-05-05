Google Maps

Washout on West Kelowna road

A washout on Westside Road has been reported by DriveBC

A washout on Westside Road has caused the road to be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

According to DriveBC, the washout occurred three kilometres north of Fintry at around 10 a.m.

Yesterday, seven properties along McDougall Creek in West Kelowna were placed on evacuation alert.

Due to a significant increase in McDougall Creek levels and flow, properties along Hitchner Road and Jennens Road in West Kelowna have been placed on evacuation alert, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

