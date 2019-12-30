Waste and recycling fees set to go up across Central Okanagan

Fees are set to go up at the Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna (File photo)

Waste and recycling fees are set to increase across the Central Okanagan Jan. 1.

Starting later this week, dumping fees will increase to $100 per tonne from $95 per tonne at the Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna. Loads under 250 kg will also be subject to a $12 minimum charge.

READ MORE: Fees going up to use Kelowna landfill

At the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna, the cost for disposing of garbage bags will go up by 50 cents each to $4.50 per bag. Large and extra large garbage loads will also increase by $5 at the centre to $50 and $80 respectively.

Also, as of Jan. 1, the centre will accept eco-friendly freezers and fridges free of charge. Previously, it cost $10 each to dispose of appliances.

The Regional District Central Okanagan said the increases and new fees are needed to cover additional costs at both facilities.

To view all the updated facility rates for 2020, visit the RDCO’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.