WATCH: Abandoned North Okanagan house on fire

Single-lane traffic in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Grey smoke billows from an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene Oct. 21 to extinguish the structure fire that broke out before 7:30 a.m.

Single-lane traffic is in effect on the highway for northbound and southbound traffic between 39th and 41st avenues.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative north-south route through Vernon if possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Multiple fire apparatus and firefighters are on scene alongside Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service, the City of Vernon said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Vintage Vernon BC shared some historical images of the home that was built in 1901.

The home was a designated heritage property but was later deleted off the register in 2005, according to Greater Vernon Museum and Archives community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans.

The home had fallen in disrepair over the years.

