Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Abandoned North Okanagan house on fire

Single-lane traffic in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Grey smoke billows from an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene Oct. 21 to extinguish the structure fire that broke out before 7:30 a.m.

Single-lane traffic is in effect on the highway for northbound and southbound traffic between 39th and 41st avenues.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative north-south route through Vernon if possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Multiple fire apparatus and firefighters are on scene alongside Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service, the City of Vernon said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Vintage Vernon BC shared some historical images of the home that was built in 1901.

The home was a designated heritage property but was later deleted off the register in 2005, according to Greater Vernon Museum and Archives community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans.

The home had fallen in disrepair over the years.

More information to come.

READ MORE: 167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

READ MORE: LETTER: Turning Points director applauds staff after electrical fire in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Previous story
Trudeau Liberals face confidence vote over proposed anticorruption committee
Next story
Experts say counterfeit hand sanitizer recall at Dollarama is a lesson for retailers

Just Posted

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Officials confirmed a case of the virus at École de L’Anse-au-sable on Tuesday

File photo
EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

A COVID-19 exposure alert has been issued for a Flair Air flight that departed Kelowna for Edmonton on Oct. 12. (Flair Air photo)
Another COVID-19 alert issued for YLW flight

The BCCDC has listed a Flair Air flight from Kelowna to Edmonton on Oct. 12 on its list of potential exposures

Tom Thomson painting from 1912-13. (Photo - Kelowna Art Gallery)
Early works by Group of Seven presented at Kelowna Art Gallery

The group of seven were responsible for the first major national art movement in Canada

From right to left: Silverado Socrates (Independent), Norm Letnick (Liberal), John Janmaat (Green) and Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian). (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates square off at forum

All candidates in the riding were in attendance except for BC NDP candidate Justin Kulik

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Vernon

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Black Press file photo)
Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen to provide horse-assisted therapy

Therapy sessions will be offered to frontline workers during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paul Singla walks towards his Penticton home on Heather Road in 2018 after CBSA officers raided it. (File photo)
Singla and Toor make first court appearances on immigration fraud

The Okanagan men had their cases adjourned until 2021

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

Most Read