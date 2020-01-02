WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Power restored to 95% of impacted customers, CEO said in video update near Lumby

BC Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley gave thanks to customers for their patience and understanding on Jan. 2 in a video posted to Twitter following a snowstorm on Dec. 31, 2019. (Twitter)

While many residents are still without power following a snowstorm on Dec. 31, BC Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley gave thanks to customers for their patience and understanding on Jan. 2 in a video posted to Twitter.

He said, in the video filmed near Lumby, 50,000 customers were out of power at one time at the peak of the event on Dec. 31.

More than 160,000 customers in the Central and Southern Interior had their power knocked out during the snowstorm Tuesday. Crews were able to restore power for around 60 per cent of affected customers within the first 24 hours, despite poor weather and treacherous road conditions — 90 per cent had power back in the first 48 hours.

Now, BC Hydro is reporting 95 per cent of customers have had their power restored, leaving approximately 11,000 without power.

“We recognize that power outages are disruptive at any time of year, especially so over the holidays,” O’Riley said. “I really want to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this event.”

Crews have worked around the clock to restore power to those impacted, however treacherous weather and road conditions have created hurdles.

O’Riley said this event is a good reminder for all British Columbians to be prepared for power outages.

Outages are also reported in Enderby, Armstrong, Grindrod, Salmon Arm, Lavington and Lumby.

For a current list of outages, visit bchydro.com.

As crews continue to work on restoring the remaining customers without power in the Interior, our President and CEO Chris O’Riley shares a #BCStorm update from just outside #Lumby. pic.twitter.com/LjNqV49Q5F — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 2, 2020

