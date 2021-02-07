WATCH: Brazen smash and grab in downtown Penticton caught on camera

Luckily, the tenant upstairs scared the thief off at Bumwrap clothing store

The Bumwrap on Main St. was victim of a smash and grab on Thursday, Feb. 4.

A downtown Penticton business is warning others after a brazen robbery that was caught on camera.

The Bumwrap, located on Main Street in downtown Penticton, posted security footage of a man using a stone to break their storefront window on Thursday, Feb. 4.

In the video, the man then punches and shoves at the broken glass until there is a hole large enough to step through.

“I was awoken by my alarm company around 2:30 a.m., stating there had been a glass break at the shop. Police were on scene within several minutes,” said Bumwrap owner Donny Ellis.

“When I arrived on the scene, the officer was just finishing up with statements from the tenants from upstairs who had heard the glass break and the alarm and came down and scared the perps away.”

Luckily, the upstairs tenant did that because a lot more could have been taken, said Ellis.

The thief did manage to take Herschel hats, Bumwrap hats, 2UNDR boxer briefs and a Projekt duffle bag. Ellis guesses that the thief was about to start loading up the duffle bag when the tenants scared them away.

It is not the first theft that the business has suffered.

Bumwrap experiences thousands of dollars in theft per year, said Ellis.

He’s currently looking into the cost of metal shutters. In the meantime, they may have identified the suspect from the break-in.

