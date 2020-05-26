City of West Kelowna staff have set up physically distant chairs to ensure those attending public hearings will be safe. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

WATCH: City of West Kelowna opens up for public hearings

City staff have made sure residents keep their distance to minimize COVID-19 transmission

Businesses and offices are opening up again, and that includes local governments.

The City of West Kelowna is resuming public hearings starting on May 26. The city’s chief administrative officer Paul Gipps said they haven’t had a public hearing since February.

“We’ve had a bit of a backlog and people want to get things going again, and this was a good opportunity to test this out,” Gipps said.

“We’re going to learn as we go. We’re pretty sure we have it good this first time, but we’ll take steps after if we see anything that we can improve upon.”

He said city staff took a few weeks to plan and map everything out before setting up chairs, barriers, as well as arrows to guide foot traffic around the Royal LePage Place and the city hall.

Gipps said there will be staff stationed at the entrance of the arena to guide public hearing participants where they need to go, as well as to ensure proper distancing.

“People will get checked in and if they want to speak, we’ll put their names down so we can get them in order,” he said. Residents will then be escorted to a seat in the arena, where they will be able to watch the proceedings from a screen.

Those who want to speak will be called up when it’s their turn to speak. Speakers are guided through city hall, where they can speak to Mayor Milsom in person, with the rest of council tuning in via Zoom.

Currently, only 40 people are allowed in the arena for public hearings. If you want the council to hear from you but there are no spaces, Gipps said residents are encouraged to email them.

If you want to watch the public hearing from home, you can do so here.

READ: North Westside residents shocked at fire chief’s suspension

READ: Trafficking investigation results in several firearms seized in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West KelownaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

Just Posted

WATCH: City of West Kelowna opens up for public hearings

City staff have made sure residents keep their distance to minimize COVID-19 transmission

Peachland recovery task force proposes larger patios

Several initiatives proposed by the Peachland COVID-19 recovery task force will go to council tonight

Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

Suspected social media accounts of accused Kelowna hamster torturer emerge

Leighton Allen Labute, 20, is facing six charges related to his alleged torture of a hamster

North Westside residents shocked at fire chief’s suspension

Communities association president said they don’t know why the suspension happened

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

The incident involving a motorcycle happened just before 4 p.m.

Tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon in lieu of grad party?

City councillor pitches idea to revive old tradition amid COVID-19 pandemic

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

North Okanagan campers trashing rules

Campers still pitching tents, and leaving garbage, despite sites not being open until June 1

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

Most Read