WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

Firefighters are responding to Ravine Drive for reports of black smoke coming from a garage. (Google)

A garage shop on Ravine Road in Coldstream is burning hot and the 20-foot shop is filled with fuels, chemicals and piles of cedar.

Fire crews were called just before 3 p.m. after a neighbour called in with reports of black smoke. The caller said she could see flames coming from a crack in the door of the building, which is still under construction.

When crews arrived, temperatures from the shop were recorded at 43 Celsius. Coldstream deputy fire Chief Colin O’Hara said the hottest the shop registered was 275 C.

“We’re just going to sit and wait on it and try to let it do it’s thing,” he said. “It’s looking for oxygen and if we break a window or give it that oxygen, we’re going to have ourselves one heck of a fireworks show and we don’t really want that.”

The building, which is still showing back draft conditions, has been deemed unsafe to enter and temperatures are registering around 175 C.

O’Hara said firefighters will wait until the fire starves itself out and temperatures drop back into the 20s before they “really feel comfortable.”

“For us, it’s about our members and having everyone go home to their families,” he said. “If we break a window or a door, we’re putting ourselves at risk and putting our members at risk and at the end of the day it’s life first and property second.”

BC Ambulance responded to the scene and is on standby to support the firefighters as a precautionary measure.

“I know it’s tough for neighbours and homeowners to see us doing nothing,” O’Hara said. “But it’s the safest thing.”

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Rutland Residents Association intends to file a complaint with provincial obudsmen over low-barrier housing
Next story
Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP commander recognized with Order of Merit

Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon’s career spans an impressive 28 years with the RCMP

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

Former Kelowna-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

Rutland Residents Association intends to file a complaint with provincial obudsmen over low-barrier housing

Complaint claims low-barrier housing has had a negative impact on their neighbourhood.

Two UBC professors aim to bridge cultural divide through humanities

Humanities hubs have been created on both the Vancouver and Okanagan UBC campuses

Beauty boutique committed to cleaner, greener industry

The Green Vanity accepts empty product containers for recycling

WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

North Okanagan women head up college board

Gloria Morgan named chair and Juliette Cunningham vice-chair Tuesday

B.C. man gets life with no parole until 2042 for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Man accused in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

Kelownians and Vernonites told to keep eyes peeled for wanted man

Man wanted for theft under $5,000

Most Read