WATCH: Conservation group releases short doc on saving South Okanagan’s ‘precious’ Sickle Point

Sickle Point, the last intact wetland near Skaha Lake, is facing the prospect of development

The ongoing fight by a local conservation group to save Sickle Point from development isn’t over yet.

The Save Sickle Point Committee, a grassroots community group, has teamed up with Penticton’s Tempest Theatre and Film Society to release a short film on Sickle Point — the last intact riparian wetland near Skaha Lake in Kaladen.

The video features MP Richard Cannings, author Don Gayton, and several Kaleden residents all speaking to the importance of saving Sickle Point from development.

“We were so excited and grateful when Tempest Theatre and Film Society offered their help produce a film which would focus on Sickle Point and the need to protect it,” said Evelyn Kansy, fundraising coordinator for the Save Sickle Point Committee.

Tempest artistic director Kate Twa said the project was a way to expand into new mediums during the pandemic and help a cause they are passionate about.

”While live performance and our professional actor training programs are on pause, we have turned to the medium of film to stay active and connected with our audience,” Twa said. “Working on projects like Save Sickle Point is important, good work. Together as a community, we are stronger if we have a healthy ecosystem — from wetlands to arts.”

Local taxpayers rejected the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s plans to buy the land back in February. Now, if Sick Point is to be saved, the committee must raise funds all on its own.

READ MORE: Alternative Approval Process overwhelmingly rejected for Sickle Point purchase

Save Sickle Point Committee and Tempest Theatre and Film Society hope the film will encourage people to make a pledge to purchase this important place for everyone and as a legacy future generations.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, members of the Sickle Point Committee are busy fundraising through social media and the crowdfunding site wayblaze.com/sicklepoint.

Applications to grants and foundations have also been submitted. An online petition requesting the provincial government to help protect the property and review vehicle access issues to the Sickle Point via the KVR trail is available at change.org/SaveSicklePoint.

“We are confident that once people realize what we really will lose should Sickle Point be developed they will want to help save this unique place,” Kansy said. “The rare natural habitats, loss of viewscape, cars and other vehicles on the trail and the peace and enjoyment of nature will truly be missed if it is not protected.”

The committee has until June 1 to reach their fundraising goal.

READ MORE: RDOS has an accepted offer of $2.5M for Sickle Point

READ MORE: Save Sickle Point Committee not giving up on efforts


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. men fined $1.7K for overfishing near Revelstoke, Golden
Next story
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just Posted

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began

Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin is encouraging those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get their shot. (Mayor Cindy Fortin - Facebook)
Peachland mayor declines early vaccination offer

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she wants seniors, immunocompromised individuals to get the shot first

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Kelowna martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health previously issued a ticket to Flow Academy in February for non-compliance with public health orders

Forward Elan Bar Lev Wise of the West Kelowna Warriors (right, shown playing for the Vernon Vipers in 2019) has been suspended nine games by the B.C. Hockey League for being the instigator and aggressor in an after-the-game fight with Vernon’s Kjell Kjemhus Monday, April 12, at Kal Tire Place. Kjemhus was given a two-game suspension for his role in the fight after the game was over. (Morning Star - file photo)
West Kelowna Warriors forward handed lengthy suspension

Elan Bar Lev Wise fought Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus after BCHL game was over Monday, April 12; Kjemhus suspended two games

A worker is seen dismantling the damaged crane on April 13. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Crews dismantle crane damaged in Glenmore Construction fire

The crane expected to be removed by the end of the day

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. sees 873 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, decline continues

Hospitalizations up to 377, two more deaths for 1,515 total

The future of the Eagle Pass Lookout cabin is being discussed. (File photo)
Options presented for future of former Eagle Pass fire lookout in Shuswap

Stakeholders met in 2020 to discuss the restoration, or possible removal of the cabin

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Conservation officers caught three men over fishing bull trout in Kinbasket Lake. (Facebook)
B.C. men fined $1.7K for overfishing near Revelstoke, Golden

The seized fish were donated to the Golden Food Bank

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021. (Kamloops This Week photo)
Clothing that ‘detracts from learning process’ removed from SD73 student dress code

Policy change underway after student in knee-length dress, long-sleeve turtleneck sent home

A shop up on Grand Oro Road near Twin Lakes burned down on Monday. (Facebook)
Fire rips through shop in small South Okanagan town

The building was destroyed despite community efforts to fight the fire

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

WATCH: Conservation group releases short doc on saving South Okanagan’s ‘precious’ Sickle Point

Sickle Point, the last intact wetland near Skaha Lake, is facing the prospect of development

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Most Read