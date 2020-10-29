WATCH: Heater theft leaves Okanagan business cold

Patio heater stolen from Intermezzo, found trashed

A heater was stolen from Intermezzo Oct. 28 and later found destroyed. (Contributed)

Another Vernon theft has left a local business feeling frosty.

An outdoor patio heater was stolen from Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. The restaurant owners are hoping released footage and photos will help RCMP catch the male suspect and he doesn’t continue breaking in other places.

“Restaurants and so many small business are having a hard enough time so I just don’t want this to happen to someone else,” owner Ellie Elizabeth said. “Those heaters and our patio have been our saving grace keeping us going this summer with COVID.

“We feel grateful he at least left the one heater.”

The owners did end up finding the heater, worth approximately $600, but it was trashed and broken.

“The police have been great and hopefully he gets caught,” Elizabeth said.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

Sharing this in hope the police catch this guy and he doesn’t continue breaking in somewhere else. We have footage and…

Posted by Ellie Elizabeth Yawney on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
A man was caught on surveillance taking a large outdoor heater from the patio at Intermezzo early morning Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Contributed)

Most Read