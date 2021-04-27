Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon is currently being held, BC Wildfire Services says, and 10 firefighters remain on scene Tuesday, April 27.

The fire, reported shortly after 2 p.m. along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Roads in Spallumcheen, is likely to put up smoke from the centre today, which may be visible from the highway.

Crews from the Enderby, Armstrong and Spallumcheen fire departments and BC Wildfire Service, with mutual aid assistance from the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department, worked to control the wildfire behind the Tolko mill as a helicopter bucketed from above.

Firefighters protected a nearby farmhouse as the wind pushed the flames over 20 hectares of land. BC Wildfire Services said although that was the maximum measurement, there are still pockets of unburnt fuel within the perimeter.

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level No. 1 Emergency Operation Centre in response to the Harris Reserve fire. It was deactivated before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The township offered its thanks to Armstrong, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments for the aid in their efforts ensuring the Ministry of Forests had the required resources on scene.

“The Ministry staff were integral to ensuring our community had the resources it needed to successfully suppress the fire,” a statement reads. “Thank you to all their crews for their quick response times and for managing the wildfire.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study
Next story
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

A car parked outside a liquor store in West Kelowna on Tuesday, April 27 shortly after it drove into the building. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Car drives into West Kelowna liquor store

The incident occurred just before noon at Dobbin Road and Brown Road

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

The City of West Kelowna maps out construction area for drivers (Contributed).
City of West Kelowna begins paving work on Old Okangan Highway

Construction season is underway in West Kelowna, drivers should expect delays

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

$17k was raised in 7 days for Wayne and Singer, with Wayne giving most of the money back

Most Read