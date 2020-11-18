A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)

WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Most locals would agree that the wave energy coming off Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Nov. 17 more than made up for a daylong power outage.

With king tides and a combined wind and wave swell topping about six metres, storm watchers stood in awe as waves the size of houses crashed into the rocks off the Wild Pacific Trail.

The radical wave storm led to a temporary closure of municipal beaches in Tofino and Ucluelet. Parks Canada also issued a wave hazard warning, notifying the public to use extra caution on trails, beaches, shorelines and coastal waters in and around Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Nov. 17.

Thankfully, there were no rescues to report, according to Ucluelet fire chief Rick Geddes.

“It was nice and uneventful. Thanks to everybody for watching from a safe distance,” he said.


