Firefighters responded reports of black smoke from the roof of Distinctive Decor Antiques on 30th Avenue in Vernon’s downtown on March 26, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

WATCH: Vernon firefighters douse antique store roof fire

Fire crews respond to antique store in downtown core

Black smoke was visible from the roof of a downtown Vernon business Thursday morning.

Vernon firefighters responded to Distinctive Decor Antiques on 30th Avenue March 26 around 10 a.m. after reports of black smoke and a toxic plastic smell.

A fire was sparked on the roof of the building but was snuffed out quickly following a rapid response by fire crews. Firefighters used a ladder to access the roof of the building from the rear while others investigated inside through the front doors to ensure the fire hadn’t spread.

The store was closed at the time of the fire. The sidewalk in front of the store has been blocked off while crews mop up.

